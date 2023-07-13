Wynne High School announces temporary site for students won't be ready to start the school year

A tornado destroyed much of the school on March 31. Thursday, the school announced a planned temporary learning site wouldn't be ready by the start of the year.

WYNNE, Ark. — After a tornado destroyed their school and much of their town on March 31, students at Wynne High School are learning Thursday a planned temporary learning center which would have housed them, won't be ready for the start of the school year.

In a statement, the Wynne School District said due to delays caused by weather and other logistical issues beyond their control, the completion of the temporary site for Wynne High School will not be completed in time for the beginning of the upcoming school year. As such, the Wynne School District will need to adjust its plan for high school students.

While the district works to complete the temporary site, Wynne High School students will begin the year with the following schedule:

Juniors and Seniors will attend classes on the High School Campus.

Freshmen and Sophomores will attend classes at the EACC Technical Center at 1790 Falls Blvd.

All students will be on campus for in-person learning from 8 AM to 3:15 PM Monday through Friday with a full schedule, the district said.

"We are confident this decision is the best way to ensure that all of our students will have a safe and productive start to the school year with the least amount of disruption as we work toward the completion of the temporary campus site," the district said in a statement.