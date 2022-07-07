Donations needed: How you can help students with Youth Villages prepare for school

Southern Security Federal Credit Union is now accepting donations of school supplies for children served by Youth Villages Backpack Heroes Program.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South credit union has put out a call for help for students in the Greater Memphis area.

Southern Security Federal Credit Union is a non-for-profit financial cooperative. They are now accepting donations of school supplies for children served by Youth Villages Backpack Heroes Program.

They are hoping to fill more than 300 backpacks for the students. The backpacks are being donated by Southern Security.

“We are so thankful to Southern Security for its support of collecting school supplies and providing backpacks for our Backpack Heroes program. A new backpack full of school supplies can have a profound impact on a child’s learning experience. You can be a Youth Villages Backpack Hero by donating school supplies or making a financial contribution to support a child in your community at any Southern Security branch,” said Richard Shaw, chief development officer for Youth Villages, in a news release. “We believe children do well when boundaries are removed making learning easily accessible. For many children in our care, starting school can be a challenge and a source of anxiety for families due to the costs of school supplies.”

Anyone who wishes to donate supplies or money can do so at https://www.southernsecurity.org/locations/.

The following is a list of items that are needed:

Two-pocket folders

Calculators

Colored construction paper

Colored pencils/markers/ballpoint pens

Glue/sticks

Highlighters

Notebook dividers

No. 2 pencils and pencil boxes

Rulers (no metal edges)

Thin-tipped markers

Three-ring notebooks

Crayons

Wide-ruled notebook paper and notebooks (spiral and non-spiral)

Large pink pearl erasers.

Monetary donations

Southern Security staff will take the collected items, put $100 worth of school supplies into each donated backpack and distribute to families in need ahead of the school year. School supplies still needed after the donation drive will be covered by Southern Security.