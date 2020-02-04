Zach Randolph, former beloved Memphis Grizzlies star, donates $10,000 for mobile food pantry for Shelby County Schools

Z-Bo once again shows that if you love them, they will love you back

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Zach Randolph, a former beloved star for the Memphis Grizzlies, has donated $10,000 for a mobile food pantry for Shelby County Schools.

Affectionately known as Z-Bo, Randolph was a part of the "Core Four" of Grizzlies stars which included Mike Conley, Marc Gasol, and Tony Allen. Z-Bo played with Grizzlies for 8 seasons, from 2009-2017.

FROM SHELBY COUNTY SCHOOLS:

"Former Grizzlies star Zach Randolph has donated $10,000 to provide a new mobile food pantry at the SCS Board of Education!

Thanks to this generous donation, the mobile pantry will be set up in the Board of Education parking lot from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. every Wednesday in April (April 8, 15, 22 & 29). Families can drive through for a 14-day food supply pack while supplies last."

"He’s no stranger to giving back in the Bluff City. A two-time NBA All-star and honorary hometown hero...former Memphis Grizzly, Zach Randolph aka Z-Bo, is a philanthropist who has consistently used his talents on and off the court to support Shelby County Schools.

After hearing about Superintendent Ray’s community call to action during the coronavirus pandemic, ZBO stepped forward donating $10,000 to the Mid-South Food Bank to help feed STUDENTS and families while schools are out.