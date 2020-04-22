2020 Blues Music Awards to be presented during online show

The online show is set for May 3, 2020.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Blues Music Awards will be held online next month, hosted by singer Shemekia Copeland from her living room.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based Blues Foundation said in a news release Tuesday that the awards show will be live-streamed on the foundation's Facebook page and broadcast on its YouTube channel on May 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Copeland will host, nominees will contribute performances recorded in their homes, and special guests will appear during the program.