2020 CMA Awards nominees announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn — The Country Music Association has announced the nominees for “The 54th Annual CMA Awards,” with Miranda Lambert topping the list at seven nominations – making CMA Awards history as the first female artist to accumulate a record-breaking 55 total career nods. This record was previously held by Reba McEntire, who earned her 51st nomination this year. Other top nominees include Luke Combs with six nominations – including his first ever nod for Entertainer of the Year, Maren Morris with five nods, Dan + Shay, producer Jay Joyce and Carly Pearce each securing four, and Justin Bieber, Ashley McBryde and Keith Urban each up for trophies in three categories during the live broadcast, Wednesday, Nov. 11 on ABC.



Alongside newcomer Combs for Entertainer of the Year, Eric Church, Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Urban return with nominations for the night’s highest honor.



First time CMA Awards nominees are Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Bieber, Justin Clough, David Coleman, Jim Cooley, Luke Dick, Sam Ellis, Ray Fulcher, Caylee Hammack, Hozier, Zach Kale, Rob McNelley, Buckley Miller, Scott Moffatt, Randy Montana, Jonathan Singleton, Sam Siske, Derrick Southerland, Chris Tomlin, Tenille Townes and Laura Veltz.



