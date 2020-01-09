x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Entertainment News

2020 CMA Awards nominees announced

Miranda Lambert tops the list with seven nominations, breaking the record for most nominations by a female artist in CMA Awards history.

NASHVILLE, Tenn — The Country Music Association has announced the nominees for “The 54th Annual CMA Awards,” with Miranda Lambert topping the list at seven nominations – making CMA Awards history as the first female artist to accumulate a record-breaking 55 total career nods. This record was previously held by Reba McEntire, who earned her 51st nomination this year. Other top nominees include Luke Combs with six nominations – including his first ever nod for Entertainer of the Year, Maren Morris with five nods, Dan + Shay, producer Jay Joyce and Carly Pearce each securing four, and Justin Bieber, Ashley McBryde and Keith Urban each up for trophies in three categories during the live broadcast, Wednesday, Nov. 11 on ABC.

Alongside newcomer Combs for Entertainer of the Year, Eric Church, Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Urban return with nominations for the night’s highest honor.

First time CMA Awards nominees are Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Bieber, Justin Clough, David Coleman, Jim Cooley, Luke Dick, Sam Ellis, Ray Fulcher, Caylee Hammack, Hozier, Zach Kale, Rob McNelley, Buckley Miller, Scott Moffatt, Randy Montana, Jonathan Singleton, Sam Siske, Derrick Southerland, Chris Tomlin, Tenille Townes and Laura Veltz.

“THE 54th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” – FINAL NOMINEES (by ballot category order):

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

  • Eric Church
  • Luke Combs
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR 
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer

  • “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
    Producer: Dan Smyers
    Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano
  • “Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs
    Producer: Scott Moffatt
    Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
  • “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
    Producer: Jay Joyce
    Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
  • “The Bones” – Maren Morris
    Producer: Greg Kurstin
    Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin
  • “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
    Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale
    Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist and Producer(s) 

  • Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
    Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi
  • Never Will – Ashley McBryde
    Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets
  • Old Dominion – Old Dominion
    Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion
  • What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
    Producer: Scott Moffatt
  • Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
    Producer: Jay Joyce

SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriters 

  • “Bluebird”
    Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
  • “The Bones”
    Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
  • “Even Though I'm Leaving”
    Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
  • “I Hope You're Happy Now”
    Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
  • “More Hearts Than Mine”
    Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Maren Morris
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR 

  • Eric Church
  • Luke Combs
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Old Dominion
  • Rascal Flatts

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR 
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s) 

  • “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
    Producer: Dan Smyers
  • “Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
    Producer: Dann Huff
  • “The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier
    Producer: Greg Kurstin
  • “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
    Producer: Jay Joyce
  • “I Hope You're Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
    Producer: busbee

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR 

  • Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
  • Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
  • Rob McNelley, Guitar
  • Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
  • Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR 
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director 

  • “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
    Director: Patrick Tracy
  • “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
    Director: Trey Fanjoy
  • “Homemade” – Jake Owen
    Director: Justin Clough
  • “I Hope You're Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
    Director: Sam Siske
  • “Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton
    Director: David Coleman

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR 

  • Jimmie Allen
  • Ingrid Andress
  • Gabby Barrett
  • Carly Pearce
  • Morgan Wallen