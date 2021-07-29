2021 Evolve Bank & Trust Cooper Young Festival releases music lineup

The festival slated for Saturday, September 18 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We are pleased to announce our musical lineup for the 2021 Evolve Bank & Trust Cooper Young Festival slated for Saturday, September 18 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Headliner for the 2021 Festival is The Justus Brothers, a new contemporary jazz band boasting some of the most accomplished musicians in the region. The core members are Jason Clark, Niko Lyras, Steve Potts, Pat Register and Dave Smith.

We look forward to The Justus Brothers bringing their soulful, silky-smooth groove to the CY Festival attendees and guests. Here is the entire lineup for 2021:

Music Lineup for the Memphis Grizzlies Stage

12:30 p.m. C.J. Starnes Band

1:30 p.m. Janice & The Lemons

2:30 p.m. The Flying V’s

3:30 p.m. Devan Yanik Band

4:30 p.m. Shara Matlock Band

Music Lineup for the Main Stage

11:15 a.m. Loveland Duren

12:15 p.m. Everdeens

1:15 p.m. Fear The Sparrow

2:15 p.m. Bluff City Backsliders

3:15 p.m. YUBO & Ancient Youth

4:15 p.m. Mark Edgar Stuart

5:15 p.m. HEADLINER – The Justus Brothers

Be sure to join us for a flip-flop wonderful day of music, art, fun and Pronto Pups in Historic Cooper Young. Bring your family and friends, you don’t want to miss the biggest party of the summer!