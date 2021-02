Early bird tickets are set to go on sale soon.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The dates for 2021 Mempho Music Festival have been set.

Festival organizers announced on social media the annual concert festival will take place October 1-3, 2021. This year, MemphoFest is taking place at the Radians Amphitheater at the Memphis Botanic Garden

A line-up has not been announced.

