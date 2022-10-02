Here’s who will take the stage at the 2022 Beale Street Music Festival

Wednesday, Memphis in May officials released the full lineup for this year’s festival, set for April 29 – May 1 at Liberty Park (former Mid-South Fairgrounds).

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some big names are headed to this year’s Beale Street Music Festival.

Wednesday, Memphis in May officials released the full lineup for the festivities on April 29 to May 1, 2022. The festival will be held at Liberty Park, formerly known as the Mid-South Fairgrounds, due to construction of the redesigned Tom Lee Park.

Added to the three-day concert bill which already included Foo Fighters, Lil Wayne, and The Smashing Pumpkins are: Van Morrison, Weezer, Counting Crows, Sarah McLachlan, and many more.

The Foo Fighters have made headline appearances twice before in 2000 and 2004. The last time the band played in Memphis was in 2018 to a sold-out crowd at the FedEx Forum.

This is Van Morrison’s first engagement in Memphis in more than 25 years, having last performed in the city at the Beale Street Music Festival in 1996.

And Lil Wayne is making his BSMF headline debut this year.

The full lineup:

Foo Fighters

Van Morrison

Weezer

Lil Wayne

The Smashing Pumpkins

Counting Crows

Three 6 Mafia

Sarah McLachlan

Death Cab for Cutie

Stone Temple Pilots

Moneybagg Yo

Modest Mouse

DaBaby

Chevelle

Lindsey Buckingham

Sarkodie

Spoon

Dirty Honey

Grace Potter

NLE Choppa

Goose

Grouplove

Rival Son

Stonebwoy

Indigo Girls

Kurt Vile & The Violators

Waka Flaka Flame,

Toad the Wet Sprocket

JJ Grey & Mofro

Patty Griffin

The Glorious Sons

Soccer Mommy

Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Black Pistol Fire

Ayron Jones

Corey Henry

Project Pat

Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio

Don Bryant & The Bo Keys

Lil Wyte

Al Kapone

Trigger Hippy

Sue Foley

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Kenny Brown

Amy Lavere

Ghost Town Blues Band

Cory Branan

Jucee Froot

Janiva Magness

Blind Mississippi Morris

Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88’s

Barbara Blue

Brandon Santini

Melvia Chick Rogers

Blvck Hippie

Hurricane Ruth

Earl the Pearl Banks

White Sosa

A limited number of three-day passes are on sale now for a discounted price of $155.

In addition to the 3-day general admission passes, there are VIP passes, which offer seating on raised, covered platforms, VIP-only bars and VIP-only air-conditioned bathrooms. With VIP passes, parking options are also available. Three-day VIP passes are $809.

Tickets are available HERE.

Due to the pandemic, 2019 was the last BSMF held, which was a record-setting festival.