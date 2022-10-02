Here’s who will take the stage at the 2022 Beale Street Music Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some big names are headed to this year’s Beale Street Music Festival.
Wednesday, Memphis in May officials released the full lineup for the festivities on April 29 to May 1, 2022. The festival will be held at Liberty Park, formerly known as the Mid-South Fairgrounds, due to construction of the redesigned Tom Lee Park.
Added to the three-day concert bill which already included Foo Fighters, Lil Wayne, and The Smashing Pumpkins are: Van Morrison, Weezer, Counting Crows, Sarah McLachlan, and many more.
The Foo Fighters have made headline appearances twice before in 2000 and 2004. The last time the band played in Memphis was in 2018 to a sold-out crowd at the FedEx Forum.
This is Van Morrison’s first engagement in Memphis in more than 25 years, having last performed in the city at the Beale Street Music Festival in 1996.
And Lil Wayne is making his BSMF headline debut this year.
The full lineup:
- Foo Fighters
- Van Morrison
- Weezer
- Lil Wayne
- The Smashing Pumpkins
- Counting Crows
- Three 6 Mafia
- Sarah McLachlan
- Death Cab for Cutie
- Stone Temple Pilots
- Moneybagg Yo
- Modest Mouse
- DaBaby
- Chevelle
- Lindsey Buckingham
- Sarkodie
- Spoon
- Dirty Honey
- Grace Potter
- NLE Choppa
- Goose
- Grouplove
- Rival Son
- Stonebwoy
- Indigo Girls
- Kurt Vile & The Violators
- Waka Flaka Flame,
- Toad the Wet Sprocket
- JJ Grey & Mofro
- Patty Griffin
- The Glorious Sons
- Soccer Mommy
- Robert Randolph & The Family Band
- Black Pistol Fire
- Ayron Jones
- Corey Henry
- Project Pat
- Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
- Don Bryant & The Bo Keys
- Lil Wyte
- Al Kapone
- Trigger Hippy
- Sue Foley
- The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band
- Kenny Brown
- Amy Lavere
- Ghost Town Blues Band
- Cory Branan
- Jucee Froot
- Janiva Magness
- Blind Mississippi Morris
- Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88’s
- Barbara Blue
- Brandon Santini
- Melvia Chick Rogers
- Blvck Hippie
- Hurricane Ruth
- Earl the Pearl Banks
- White Sosa
A limited number of three-day passes are on sale now for a discounted price of $155.
In addition to the 3-day general admission passes, there are VIP passes, which offer seating on raised, covered platforms, VIP-only bars and VIP-only air-conditioned bathrooms. With VIP passes, parking options are also available. Three-day VIP passes are $809.
Tickets are available HERE.
Due to the pandemic, 2019 was the last BSMF held, which was a record-setting festival.
In 2023 the Beale Street Music Festival will return to Tom Lee Park.