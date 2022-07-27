The 2022 Cooper Young Festival music lineup is out | Here's who's playing

This year’s festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The music lineup has been released for the 2022 Evolve Bank & Trust Cooper Young Festival in midtown Memphis.

This year’s festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Headlining this year’s event is Mid-South native Bailey Bigger featuring Mark Stuart, Wyly Bigger, and Danny Banks.

Here’s a look at the complete lineup:

Memphis Grizzlies Stage

12:30 pm Joy Dog – Danny & Joyce Green

1:30 pm Rachel Maxann

2:30 pm The Delta Project

3:30 pm Jay Jones

4:30 pm Generation Gap

Evolve Bank & Trust Stage

11:15 am SoundBox

12:15 pm Rodrick Duran

1:15 pm Elevation

2:15 pm The City Fathers

3:15 pm Chinese Connection Dub Embassy

4:15 pm Carlos Guitarlos

5:15 pm Headliner – Bailey Bigger