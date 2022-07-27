x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment News

The 2022 Cooper Young Festival music lineup is out | Here's who's playing

This year’s festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Credit: Cooper Young Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The music lineup has been released for the 2022 Evolve Bank & Trust Cooper Young Festival in midtown Memphis.

This year’s festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Headlining this year’s event is Mid-South native Bailey Bigger featuring Mark Stuart, Wyly Bigger, and Danny Banks.

Here’s a look at the complete lineup:

Memphis Grizzlies Stage

  • 12:30 pm Joy Dog – Danny & Joyce Green
  • 1:30 pm Rachel Maxann
  • 2:30 pm The Delta Project
  • 3:30 pm Jay Jones
  • 4:30 pm Generation Gap

Evolve Bank & Trust Stage

  • 11:15 am SoundBox
  • 12:15 pm Rodrick Duran
  • 1:15 pm Elevation
  • 2:15 pm The City Fathers
  • 3:15 pm Chinese Connection Dub Embassy
  • 4:15 pm Carlos Guitarlos
  • 5:15 pm Headliner – Bailey Bigger

RELATED: Cooper Young Festival booths are now on sale | Here's how to apply to b a vendor

RELATED: Mid-South Fair set for Sept. 22-Oct. 2 at the Landers Center in Southaven

RELATED: Here's the daily lineup for the 2022 Mempho Music Festival

Join us for the biggest celebration of the summer! Evolve Bank & Trust Cooper Young Festival on Saturday, September 17,...

Posted by Cooper Young Historic District on Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Actress who played Big Mama Thornton in 'Elvis' dies in Nashville