The 2022 Cooper Young Festival music lineup is out | Here's who's playing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The music lineup has been released for the 2022 Evolve Bank & Trust Cooper Young Festival in midtown Memphis.
This year’s festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Headlining this year’s event is Mid-South native Bailey Bigger featuring Mark Stuart, Wyly Bigger, and Danny Banks.
Here’s a look at the complete lineup:
Memphis Grizzlies Stage
- 12:30 pm Joy Dog – Danny & Joyce Green
- 1:30 pm Rachel Maxann
- 2:30 pm The Delta Project
- 3:30 pm Jay Jones
- 4:30 pm Generation Gap
Evolve Bank & Trust Stage
- 11:15 am SoundBox
- 12:15 pm Rodrick Duran
- 1:15 pm Elevation
- 2:15 pm The City Fathers
- 3:15 pm Chinese Connection Dub Embassy
- 4:15 pm Carlos Guitarlos
- 5:15 pm Headliner – Bailey Bigger