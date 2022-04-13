Here's who's hitting the stage for the 2022 Mempho Music Festival

Headliners include The Black Keys, Widespread Panic, Wilco, and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The lineup is out for this year’s Mempho Music Festival, set for Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, 2022, at Radians Amphitheater at the Memphis Botanic Garden.

Headliners include The Black Keys, Widespread Panic (two nights), Wilco, and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. Also on the bill are:

Portugal. The Man

Tank and the Bangas

Fantastic Negrito

Bobby Rush

Allison Russell

Celisse

Big Ass Truck

Futurebirds

Devon Lamarr Organ Trio

Bette Smith

Adia Victoria

Amy Lavere

Elizabeth King