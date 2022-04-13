x
Here's who's hitting the stage for the 2022 Mempho Music Festival

Headliners include The Black Keys, Widespread Panic, Wilco, and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.
Credit: Mempho Music Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The lineup is out for this year’s Mempho Music Festival, set for Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, 2022, at Radians Amphitheater at the Memphis Botanic Garden.

Headliners include The Black Keys, Widespread Panic (two nights), Wilco, and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. Also on the bill are:

  • Portugal. The Man
  • Tank and the Bangas
  • Fantastic Negrito
  • Bobby Rush
  • Allison Russell
  • Celisse
  • Big Ass Truck
  • Futurebirds
  • Devon Lamarr Organ Trio
  • Bette Smith
  • Adia Victoria
  • Amy Lavere
  • Elizabeth King

Tickets are on sale now at MemphoFest.com

