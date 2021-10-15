24th annual Indie Memphis Film Festival starts next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 24th annual Indie Memphis Film Festival will be here before you know it.
This year it will be held virtually and in-person.
It will highlight BIPOC and female filmmakers. Plus the festival will feature some premieres including Andrew Infante's Ferny and Luca.
The opening night's film will be Red Rocket, the centerpiece presentation will be Drive My Car, and closing night will feature Spencer.
There will also be live music in the theaters before every screening.
"We're really pleased with the outdoors and online format that we were able to have last year, so we definitely wanted to carry that forward and still have the virtual elements this year, because we were able to engage people beyond Memphis,” said Knox Shelton, Executive Director of Indie Memphis. “But then also wanted to make sure that we could get back together to our independent film community here in Memphis with some in-person screening option, so that we can celebrate independent film together."
The 2021 Indie Memphis Film Festival starts October 20th and runs through the 25th.