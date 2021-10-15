24th annual Indie Memphis Film Festival starts next week

"We're really pleased with the outdoors and online format that we were able to have last year, so we definitely wanted to carry that forward and still have the virtual elements this year, because we were able to engage people beyond Memphis,” said Knox Shelton, Executive Director of Indie Memphis. “But then also wanted to make sure that we could get back together to our independent film community here in Memphis with some in-person screening option, so that we can celebrate independent film together."