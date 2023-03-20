3 Doors Down doesn’t want to be Here Without You when they head to Southaven in August

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rock band 3 Doors Down is coming to Southaven this summer. The band’s Away From the Sun Anniversary Tour featuring Candlebox will make a stop at the BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove on Aug. 11, 2023.
Tickets for on sale to the general public Friday, March 24. For more information and tickets go to https://www.bankplusamphitheater.com/events/detail/3-doors-down. Artist Presale and VIP Packages are available beginning March 21 at 10am local time. Learn more HERE.
IN a news release, the band said they will be playing all of the songs from their sophomore album ‘Away from the Sun,’ plus their biggest hits. Among the hits from that album ate “Here Without You” and “When I’m Gone.”
Candlebox will be celebrating its 30th anniversary and final farewell studio album set to be released later this year, as well as what’s slated to be the band’s last US tour.
Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour Dates
**Not a Live Nation Date
- 6/14 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
- 6/16 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- 6/17 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- 6/21 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
- 6/23** - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino
- 6/24** - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
- 6/28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
- 6/30 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- 7/01 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
- 7/05** - Traverse City, MI - Cherry Festival
- 7/07** - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center
- 7.08** - Grantville, PA - Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
- 7/13** - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento
- 7/15** - Costa Mesa, CA - Orange County Fair
- 7/16** - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
- 7/18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
- 7/20 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
- 7/21** - Fort Hall, ID - Shoshone-Bannock Casino
- 7/23** - Great Falls, MT - Voyagers Stadium
- 7/25 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
- 7/27 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest
- 7/28 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- 8/04 - Corbin, KY - The Corbin Arena
- 8/05 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
- 8/09 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
- 8/11 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
- 8/12** - Sedalia, MO - Missouri State Fair
- 8/16 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
- 8/18 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
- 8/19 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
- 8/23 - New Orleans, LA - Champions Square
- 8/25 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- 8/26 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
- 8/30 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
- 9/01 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium
- 9//02 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
- 9/06 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
- 9/08 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
- 9/09 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater
- 9/13 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place
- 9/15 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
- 9/16 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheater
- 9/20 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater
- 9/22 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 9/23 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
- 10/21** - Cherokee, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee