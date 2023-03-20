3 Doors Down doesn’t want to be Here Without You when they head to Southaven in August

The rock band is bringing its Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour, featuring Candlebox, to Snowden Grove Aug. 11, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rock band 3 Doors Down is coming to Southaven this summer. The band’s Away From the Sun Anniversary Tour featuring Candlebox will make a stop at the BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove on Aug. 11, 2023.

Tickets for on sale to the general public Friday, March 24. For more information and tickets go to https://www.bankplusamphitheater.com/events/detail/3-doors-down. Artist Presale and VIP Packages are available beginning March 21 at 10am local time. Learn more HERE.

IN a news release, the band said they will be playing all of the songs from their sophomore album ‘Away from the Sun,’ plus their biggest hits. Among the hits from that album ate “Here Without You” and “When I’m Gone.”

Candlebox will be celebrating its 30th anniversary and final farewell studio album set to be released later this year, as well as what’s slated to be the band’s last US tour.

Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour Dates

**Not a Live Nation Date