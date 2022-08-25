Air Supply, The Righteous Brothers, Ted Nugent to take the stage at Graceland

Tickets for the shows set for this summer go on sale Friday, February 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three new shows have been announced by Graceland Live for this summer. Air Supply, The Righteous Brothers, and Ted Nugent will hit the Soundstage at Graceland.

Air Supply is set for May 20, The Righteous Brothers will perform July 30, and Ted Nugent is scheduled for August 25, 2022.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10:00 a.m. at gracelandlive.com or by calling 877-777-0606.

The 2022 list of confirmed shows for Graceland Live include:

February 3 – Robert Cray

February 4 – Drive-By Truckers

February 23 – Coheed and Cambria

March 21 – Incubus

March 24 - Johnnyswim

March 26 - Last Podcast on the Left

April 14 – Chris Lane

April 21 – Govt. Mule

April 23 – Tower of Power

April 26 - The Cult

April 28 – Henry Rollins

May 6 - Melissa Etheridge

May 14 – Bastille

May 20 – Air Supply – NEW

July 30 – The Righteous Brothers – NEW

August 25 – Ted Nugent - NEW

October 6 - "Weird Al" Yankovic

Those with tickets to Graceland Live performances also receive free access to Elvis Presley’s Memphis™ entertainment and exhibit complex after 3:00 p.m. the day of the show.