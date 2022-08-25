Air Supply, The Righteous Brothers, Ted Nugent to take the stage at Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three new shows have been announced by Graceland Live for this summer. Air Supply, The Righteous Brothers, and Ted Nugent will hit the Soundstage at Graceland.
Air Supply is set for May 20, The Righteous Brothers will perform July 30, and Ted Nugent is scheduled for August 25, 2022.
Tickets for all three shows go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10:00 a.m. at gracelandlive.com or by calling 877-777-0606.
The 2022 list of confirmed shows for Graceland Live include:
- February 3 – Robert Cray
- February 4 – Drive-By Truckers
- February 23 – Coheed and Cambria
- March 21 – Incubus
- March 24 - Johnnyswim
- March 26 - Last Podcast on the Left
- April 14 – Chris Lane
- April 21 – Govt. Mule
- April 23 – Tower of Power
- April 26 - The Cult
- April 28 – Henry Rollins
- May 6 - Melissa Etheridge
- May 14 – Bastille
- May 20 – Air Supply – NEW
- July 30 – The Righteous Brothers – NEW
- August 25 – Ted Nugent - NEW
- October 6 - "Weird Al" Yankovic
Those with tickets to Graceland Live performances also receive free access to Elvis Presley’s Memphis™ entertainment and exhibit complex after 3:00 p.m. the day of the show.
Full details about Graceland Live, including upcoming shows and promotions, are available at GracelandLive.com.