B.B. Kings Blues Club in Memphis postpones 30th anniversary celebrations after passing of founder

Tommy Peters died earlier this week in Orlando, Florida.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — B.B. Kings Blues Club in Memphis is postponing plans for 30th anniversary celebrations this month after the passing of founder Tommy Peters.

Peters died earlier this week in Orlando, Florida.

In a statement, GM Nelson McNeal said the club was working with former members of King’s touring band and the headline musicians for future dates.

The celebrations were originally planned for September 15th and 16th.

You can read the full statement below.

We have made the difficult decision to postpone the 30-year anniversary tributes planned for B.B. King’s Blues Club for Sept. 15 and 16. We are working with the former members of B.B. King’s touring band and our headline musicians, Eric Gales and Robert Randolph, for future dates. With the untimely passing of our founder, Tommy Peters, we have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and affection we have received from you over the past few days, but we feel it's best to postpone our anniversary celebrations at this time.

We will still be operating at our regularly scheduled hours and will have live music performed by our house band. Those who bought tickets in advance for our anniversary events will be contacted directly in the coming days. And, we will have a range of special 30-year anniversary merchandise available at our Beale Street company store.