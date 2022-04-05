x
Entertainment News

Backstreet's back! The Backstreet Boys to bring the DNA World Tour to FedExForum in September

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 8, 2022, at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com and the FedExForum Box Office.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Backstreet’s back! The Backstreet Boys are heading back to Memphis coming up in September.

FedExForum announced the DNA World Tour will make a stop in Memphis on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 8, 2022, at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com and the FedExForum Box Office.

Current Memphis Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Members, those who get FedExFroum Event Alert emails, and Grizzlies e-News subscribers can take part in an exclusive presale online Thursday, April 7 at 10 a.m.

