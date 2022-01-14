Bastille to join the growing list of shows performing at Graceland this year

Here’s the final track we’re dropping before GIVE ME THE FUTURE on 4th Feb. SOTL was a big group effort to make and is such a fun song to play. It’s about being pulled out of the bullshit in your head, switching off from your worries about the future and being in the room with the person you’re in it with. Thanks so much for all the support and to everyone who’s pre-ordered the album so far. It means a shitload to us. Really hoping you love this song (and the album). bastille.lnk.to/SOTL bastille.lnk.to/SOTL