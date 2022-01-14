Bastille to join the growing list of shows performing at Graceland this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For all lovers of British boy bands: Bastille is coming to Graceland in May!
The Give Me the Future tour is coming to Memphis on May 14, 2022, adding to the growing lineup for the Soundstage at Graceland this year. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 21st at 10am. You can purchase your general admission tickets at www.gracelandlive.com or by calling 877-777-0606. Live Feed subscribers are eligible for pre-sales and other exclusive promotions and giveaways.
Friday, Bastille drops their latest single “Shut Off The Lights” from their fourth studio album Give Me The Future (set to released February 4th).
The British group including Dan Smith, Chris Wood, William Farquarson, and Kyle Simmons named their band Bastille after Bastille Day (which happens to be Smith's birthday).
Fans purchasing tickets to Graceland Live performances will also receive free access to Elvis Presley’s Memphis™ entertainment and exhibit complex after 3:00 p.m. the day of the show.
Full details about Graceland Live, including upcoming shows and promotions, are available online at GracelandLive.com.