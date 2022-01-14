x
Bastille to join the growing list of shows performing at Graceland this year

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. for the show, which is set for May 14, 2022.
Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Members of music band Bastille pose for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards in Bilbao, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For all lovers of British boy bands: Bastille is coming to Graceland in May!

The Give Me the Future tour is coming to Memphis on May 14, 2022, adding to the growing lineup for the Soundstage at Graceland this year. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 21st at 10am. You can purchase your general admission tickets at www.gracelandlive.com or by calling 877-777-0606. Live Feed subscribers are eligible for pre-sales and other exclusive promotions and giveaways.

Friday, Bastille drops their latest single “Shut Off The Lights” from their fourth studio album Give Me The Future (set to released February 4th).

Here’s the final track we’re dropping before GIVE ME THE FUTURE on 4th Feb. SOTL was a big group effort to make and is such a fun song to play. It’s about being pulled out of the bullshit in your head, switching off from your worries about the future and being in the room with the person you’re in it with. Thanks so much for all the support and to everyone who’s pre-ordered the album so far. It means a shitload to us. Really hoping you love this song (and the album). bastille.lnk.to/SOTL bastille.lnk.to/SOTL

Posted by Bastille on Friday, January 14, 2022

The British group including Dan Smith, Chris Wood, William Farquarson, and Kyle Simmons named their band Bastille after Bastille Day (which happens to be Smith's birthday).

Fans purchasing tickets to Graceland Live performances will also receive free access to Elvis Presley’s Memphis™ entertainment and exhibit complex after 3:00 p.m. the day of the show.

Full details about Graceland Live, including upcoming shows and promotions, are available online at GracelandLive.com.

