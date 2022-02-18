Get All Shook Up with the new ‘ELVIS’ trailer, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks

The musical drama is set to be in theaters June 24, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The spotlight is on Memphis’ own Elvis Presley with the release of the new trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS.

Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, the biopic gives an inside look into the icon’s life as he rose to fame and stayed there through three decades.

Director Baz Luhrmann is the man behind several hits, including Moulin Rouge, 1996’s Romeo + Juliet, Strictly Ballroom, Australia, and 2013’s The Great Gatsby.

Warner Bros. said the musical drama is set to be in theaters June 24, 2022.