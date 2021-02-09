Beale Street Music Festival & BBQ Cooking Contest moving to fairgrounds for 2022

The festival & contest had to find a temporary home as construction takes over Tom Lee Park for renovations along the riverfront.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Beale Street Music Festival and World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest are - temporarily - moving to the Memphis Fairgrounds (near the Liberty Bowl), for 2022, as construction takes over Tom Lee Park.

Memphis in May leaders announced Tuesday the Beale Street Music Festival is scheduled for April 29- May 1, 2022. The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest is set for May 11 through 14, 2022.

Officials said tickets bought for BSMF in 2020 that were deferred, and not refunded, will be valid for the 2022 festival. Ticket holders will get an email explaining more at a later date.

Information on the lineup and tickets is still to come. You can read more HERE.