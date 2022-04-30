x
Headed to the Beale Street Music Festival? Here are some changes for Saturday and Sunday

Organizers announced a few changes for shuttles and will call they hope will allow visitors easier access to the festival for Saturday and Sunday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Beale Street Music Festival is underway this weekend at the Liberty Park fairgrounds in midtown Memphis.

Saturday morning, organizers announced a few changes they hope will allow visitors easier access to the festival for Saturday and Sunday. They said after the first night, they needed to make the changes to alleviate congestion at the North Gate.

Shuttle changes:

The drop-off location of all shuttles will be Southern Avenue and Early Maxwell Boulevard at the South Entry Gate only. The shuttles will no longer drop off at the North Gate off Central Avenue. This includes both the MATA shuttle and University Park & Ride shuttle.

Pickup locations downtown and at the U of M remain unchanged.

Will Call changes:

The Will Call for Beale Street Music Festival will be moved to Southern Avenue and Early Maxwell Boulevard at the South Entry Gate.

Tickets:

Tickets at the gate for Saturday and Sunday are $90 and available at the Front Gate. Advance single day tickets for Sunday are $75 and available HERE.

