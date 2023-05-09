When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough go see Billy Ocean in Tunica

The show at the Gold Strike Theater is set for Saturday Oct. 28, 2023. Tickets starts at $49.50 and go on sale May 12.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grammy award winning musician Billy Ocean is back on tour and bringing his latest show to Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica, Mississippi.

Ocean is set to perform a catalog of his hits, including “Caribbean Queen,” “Loverboy,” “Suddenly,” “When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going,” “There’ll Be Sad Songs,” and “Get Outta My Dreams, Get into My Car.”

The show at the Gold Strike Theater is set for Saturday Oct. 28, 2023. Tickets starts at $49.50 and go on sale May 12.

For more information on Billy Ocean and the tour, go to www.BillyOcean.com.