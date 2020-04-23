Blues legend Bobby Rush recovers from coronavirus symptoms

Rush is nominated for a Blues Music Award, which will be held online May 3, 2020.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Blues legend Bobby Rush is warning others about the seriousness of COVID-19.

News outlets report Rush is feeling better after experiencing symptoms of the new coronavirus over the past several weeks.

The 86-year-old was never officially diagnosed with the illness, but told news outlets he experienced weakness, a cough and a high fever. He says people should stay in the house and sanitize.

Rush says he's looking forward to getting back on stage once it's safe for people to gather again.