Blues legend Bobby Rush suffering from COVID-19 symptoms

Rush tells Local 24 News tests came back inconclusive, so he self-quarantined

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Blues Legend Bobby Rush is self-quarantined at home with coronavirus symptoms. Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin spoke with the Grammy Award Winning Musician about what he's been experiencing.

Bobby Rush has been singing the blues for more than half a century now. But recently, he's been a bit clue and had quite the scare.

"I been really under the weather for about six weeks, I suppose. Six weeks roughly, but I been in and out of the hospital a couple of times," said blues singer Bobby Rush.

Rush believes he's been fighting coronavirus.

"I had everything that I thought I had the COVID, and I had all the symptoms of having the corona," said Rush.

Everything from a cough to dizziness and a fever.

"My fever got so high after I did a live broadcast on YouTube and Facebook, and that same day an hour or two later I got so sick I couldn't hardly stand up. And my son and grandson took me to the emergency room," said Rush.

Rush says he had a few COVID-19 tests performed, but they came back inconclusive. So he self-quarantined himself and says he will remain in isolation until April 20th.

The Grammy-Award winning blues legend offers this advice to people watching.

"Quarantine yourself from everyone and wear a mask, so you can protect the people you love. I want the fans to know I'm doing one hundred (100%) percent better than I was. And I just feel like whatever I had, I done beat it through God. With God’s help I done beat the virus."

