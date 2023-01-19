Blues Stage moves to Handy Park for 2023 Beale Street Music Festival

Memphis in May officials said the Blues Stage on Beale will be free and open to the public, even if you don't have a festival ticket.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival moves back downtown to Tom Lee Park, the Blues Stage for the event is moving to Beale Street’s Handy Park.

Memphis in May officials said the Memphis Tourism “Blues Stage on Beale” will be open to the public free of charge, with no ticket required. Organizers said the move allows them to offer the blues lineup to a wider audience.

While it’s free to the public, there will be a reserved section for festival ticket holders at the Blues Stage on Beale.

As far as who will hit the stage – that will be announced in February when MIM releases the full Beale Street Music Fest lineup.

"Blues music is a beloved part of our city’s heritage and just like the blues, the Beale Street Music Festival was born on Beale Street," said James L. Holt, President and CEO of Memphis in May. “We are excited for the opportunity to present our powerhouse blues lineup where it all began on historic Beale Street and make it accessible to the local community as part of the festival program.”

“The blues will be exactly where they were born during Memphis in May, at Handy Park on Beale Street,” said Kevin Kane, President & CEO of Memphis Tourism. “This extends the entertainment footprint of the Beale Street Music Festival beyond Tom Lee Park, making great use of a public venue and stage, free and open to all.”