Bluff City Fair runs through Memorial Day in Memphis

The Bluff City Fair is back in midtown Memphis for 2023 outside the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

There’s all the fun of a fair, including rides, a petting zoo, circus acts and entertainment, plenty of food options.

The fair runs through Memorial Day, May 29, 2021. It opens at 4 p.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends and runs until either 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. each night.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Admission runs:

Adults (13-59): $10

Youth (5-12): $5 ($10 after 4 pm on Sat & Sun)

Senior (60+): $5

Military (With ID): $5

Ride Passes - $25 Weekdays

Ride Passes - $30 on Saturday & Sunday

Discount Days:

$15 Tuesday (Unlimited Rides on Tuesday)

$15 Thursday (Unlimited Rides on Thursday)

Parking: $5 ($10 on Saturdays & Sundays)