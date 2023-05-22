Bluff City Fair runs through Memorial Day in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bluff City Fair is back in midtown Memphis outside the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
There’s all the fun of a fair, including rides, a petting zoo, circus acts and entertainment, plenty of food options.
The fair runs through Memorial Day, May 29, 2021. It opens at 4 p.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends and runs until either 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. each night.
Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Admission runs:
- Adults (13-59): $10
- Youth (5-12): $5 ($10 after 4 pm on Sat & Sun)
- Senior (60+): $5
- Military (With ID): $5
Ride Passes - $25 Weekdays
Ride Passes - $30 on Saturday & Sunday
Discount Days:
- $15 Tuesday (Unlimited Rides on Tuesday)
- $15 Thursday (Unlimited Rides on Thursday)
Parking: $5 ($10 on Saturdays & Sundays)
For more information, including how to get a coupon, go to https://www.bluffcityfair.com/.