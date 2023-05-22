Bluff City Fair runs through Memorial Day in Memphis

x
The Bluff City Fair is back in midtown Memphis for 2023 outside the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bluff City Fair is back in midtown Memphis outside the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

There’s all the fun of a fair, including rides, a petting zoo, circus acts and entertainment, plenty of food options.

The fair runs through Memorial Day, May 29, 2021. It opens at 4 p.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends and runs until either 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. each night.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Admission runs:

  • Adults (13-59): $10
  • Youth (5-12): $5 ($10 after 4 pm on Sat & Sun)
  • Senior (60+): $5
  • Military (With ID): $5

Ride Passes - $25 Weekdays

Ride Passes - $30 on Saturday & Sunday

Discount Days:

  • $15 Tuesday (Unlimited Rides on Tuesday)
  • $15 Thursday (Unlimited Rides on Thursday)

Parking: $5 ($10 on Saturdays & Sundays)

For more information, including how to get a coupon, go to https://www.bluffcityfair.com/.

