Bobby Osborne, half of Osborne Brothers who first recorded 'Rocky Top,' dead at 91

The mandolin player joined with his brother, Sonny, to form a bluegrass band called the Osborne Brothers in 1953.

HYDEN, Ky. — Bobby Osborne, half of the Osborne Brothers duo who first recorded "Rocky Top," has died. He was 91.

Born in Hyden, Kentucky, the mandolin player joined with his brother, Sonny, to form a bluegrass band called the Osborne Brothers in 1953. They recorded "Rocky Top," written by Boudleaux and Felice Bryant, in 1967, which became a beloved staple of any University of Tennessee game day.

He was a member of the Grand Ole Opry for 58 years, a member of the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and a 2-time inductee for the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Hall of Honor.

The Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) said he taught at its Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music in Leslie County, Kentucky for several years.

In January, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear honored Osborne as one of the nine recipients of the Governor’s Awards in the Arts, in recognition of his dedication to sharing Kentucky’s rich arts history worldwide, according to HCTC's release.

“We are deeply saddened to learn about Bobby’s death,” HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon said. “He was a pioneer in the Bluegrass music industry and a champion for Eastern Kentucky. We are keeping Bobby’s family in our prayers and ask that all Kentuckians join us in remembering the legacy he leaves our mountains.”