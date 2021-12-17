Just Like That... Bonnie Raitt is headed to Memphis in 2022

The Grammy Award winner is set to appear at the Orpheum Theatre with special guest Lucinda Williams on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Here’s ‘something to talk about.’ Grammy Award winning blues musician Bonnie Raitt is headed to Memphis for a stop on her upcoming Just Like That… national tour in 2022.

Raitt is set to appear at the Orpheum Theatre with special guest Lucinda Williams on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17, 2021. You can find out more HERE.

The legendary musician’s new album Just Like That… is set to be released soon, with pre-orders starting January 28th.

One dollar from every ticket purchased will be donated to grassroots local, regional, and national organizations who focus on safe and sustainable energy, social justice and human rights, environmental protection, and blues/music education, as part of Raitt’s Green Highway campaign and The Guacamole Fund.

Fan pre-sale and special benefit information can be found HERE.

List of Raitt's tour dates:

20-May The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort Tulsa, OK

21-May Orpheum Theatre Memphis, TN

23-May Robinson Center Little Rock, AR

26-May Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

27-May Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

29-May Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN

1-Jun Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC

3-Jun Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park Atlanta, GA

4-Jun Township Auditorium Columbia, SC

7-Jun DPAC Durham, NC

10-Jun Wolf Trap Vienna, VA (on sale 2/19)

11-Jun Wolf Trap Vienna, VA (on sale 2/19)

15-Jun TD Pavilion at The Mann Philadelphia, PA

17-Jun Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA

18-Jun Tanglewood Music Center Lenox, MA (on sale TBD)

21-Jun Beacon Theater New York, NY

22-Jun Beacon Theater New York, NY

24-Jun Freeman Arts Pavilion Selbyville, DE (on sale TBD)

25-Jun Pier Six Pavilion. Baltimore, MD