Celebrity's son hospitalized after big fall at Colorado ski resort

According to a post made on Instagram, Zoe's son fell from the lift during a Sunday afternoon accident that she claims could have been "easily prevented." While she estimated the fall at 40 feet, this varies from what an Aspen Skiing Company spokesperson told the Aspen Times. According to the report , that individual stated that the fall was estimated at 23 feet.

While the fall could have resulted in very serious injury regardless of whether it was from 20 feet or 40 feet, pads placed beneath the lift by ski patrol likely prevented that. While Zoe's son was hospitalized following the incident, signs point to a quick recovery and very minor injuries. Zoe took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of her son, stating that he was "almost 100 percent back to himself." She referred to his recovery as an "actual miracle."