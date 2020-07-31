The Cha Cha Slide turns 20! Celebrate with Google and relive your best...or worst...party moments.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala — To the left
Take it back now, y'all
One hop this time
Right foot, let's stomp
Left foot, let's stomp
Cha cha real smooth
Sound familiar? If you've been to a sporting event, wedding, or party in the 2000s, you done - or watched - the Cha Cha Slide.
Right foot let's stomp
Left foot let's stomp
Freeze
Everybody clap your hands
The Cha Cha Slide turns 20 today, and Google went to a lot of trouble to plant an easter egg to celebrate.
Google "cha cha slide"|.
When the video comes up, click on the microphone for an animated, interactive, how-to cha cha slide.
You can get the lyrics, too, and see what you've actually been doing when someone announces, "It's time for the Cha Cha Slide!"
Charlie brown
Hop it out now
Slide to the right
Slide to the left
Take it back now y'all
Cha cha now y'all
Want to skip a step and go straight to the song? Click here.
Right foot two stomps
Left foot two stomps
Hands on you knees, hands on your knees
Get funky with it
Oh yeah
Come on, cha cha now y'all
No word yet on whether Google will give us a special Cupid Shuffle party.