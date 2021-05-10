Cheap Trick coming to Soundstage at Graceland in August

Tickets for Cheap Trick’s August 25 performance go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. CDT Friday, May 14.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Regarded as one of the best live bands of all time, Cheap Trick has been blending elements of pop, punk and even metal for over four decades in a way that is instantly recognizable and unforgettable. With timeless classics such as “I Want You to Want Me,” “Surrender,” and the late 80s lighter-waving favorite, “The Flame,” Cheap Trick is a musical institution. Cheap Trick will be performing August 25, 2021, at the Soundstage at Graceland.

Tickets for Cheap Trick’s August 25 performance go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. CDT Friday, May 14. Fans can purchase tickets directly at www.gracelandlive.com or by calling 877-777-0606. Fans can also get access to presale tickets to this and other Graceland Live shows by signing up for LiveFeed, Graceland Live’s exclusive e-newsletter that includes special announcements and promotions.

With over 5,000 performances spanning four decades and 20 million records sold worldwide, Cheap Trick is undoubtedly one of the most influential classic rock groups of the past 50 years. The band was formed in 1974 and while it has evolved throughout the years, Cheap Trick has continued to reach mainstream and critical success. Hits such as “I Want You To Want Me,” “Dream Police,” and “Surrender” have cemented the group as one of America’s top rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time.

In 2016, Cheap Trick was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. They have also played more than 5,000 shows, written soundtracks for 29 movies, and wrote and performed the theme song for Comedy Central’s “The Colbert Report.”

Cheap Trick playing at Graceland is especially meaningful. In 2018, guitarist Rick Nielsen recalled how Elvis Presley had impacted the band’s career at two key moments. The first was in the late ‘60s when Nielsen and bassist Tom Petersson first began working together as The Grim Reapers. Their cover of Presley’s “Hound Dog” landed them their first record deal with Epic. They recorded that song under their new band name, Fuse. Fuse eventually became Cheap Trick, and 20 years later, they covered another Presley hit, “Don’t Be Cruel,” which became a top 5 single for the band.



Full list of shows already confirmed for Graceland Live concerts and shows include:

June 14 - Scarypoolparty

August 25 – Cheap Trick

September 24 – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

October 9 – Greg Gutfeld

October 22 – Trey Kennedy – The Are You For Real Tour?

Date TBD – King Crimson w/ Special Guests The Zappa Band

Fans purchasing tickets to Graceland Live performance will also receive free access to Elvis Presley’s Memphis™ entertainment and exhibit complex after 3:00 p.m. the day of the show.

Full details about Graceland Live, including upcoming shows and promotions, are available online at GracelandLive.com.

Graceland is exclusively booked by Live Nation.