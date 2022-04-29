Last-minute lineup changes for Beale Street Music Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More last-minute lineup changes have been announced for the Beale Street Music Festival, which kicks off tonight at Liberty Park at the old Memphis Fairgrounds in midtown.
Festival organizers announced Friday morning that both Chevelle and Lindsay Buckingham have dropped out due to COVID-19, and Soul Asylum is joining the lineup.
Chevelle was originally scheduled for Saturday, and now Soul Asylum is set to appear on that stage instead that day.
Chevelle tweeted out the following: “We are really bummed to announce that we have made the unavoidable decisions to reschedule the @VisitNewOrleans show on Fri, April 29th at the @TheFillmoreNOLA to Thurs, Sept 22nd and cancel the @BealeStMusicFes on Sat, April 30th in @VisitMemphis due to.. Sam testing positive for Covid. Ticket holders from either show can obtain refunds from their original point of sale and all rescheduled tickets are still valid.”
Lindsay Buckingham was set to play Sunday.
Modest Mouse – who at one point had dropped out of the lineup due to COVID – returned to the schedule after negative tests.
