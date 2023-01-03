Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle bring tour to FedExForum Jan. 23

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Jan. 6, with a presale on Jan. 4.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are bringing their show to Memphis as one of only five dates added to their co-headlining U.S. tour. The duo will make their way to FedExForum Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com and at the FedExForum Box Office. An exclusive FedExForum presale begins Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Jan. 5, at 10 p.m. for current Memphis Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Members, those who get the FedExForum Event Alert e-mails, and Grizzlies e-News subscribers.

No cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed – phones and smart watches will have to be secured in Yondr pouches which will be unlocked at the end of the show. That means attendees will keep possession of their phones, which can only be used in designated areas if needed. Anyone caught using one during the show will be ejected immediately.