Grab your Tennessee Whiskey – Chris Stapleton is coming to FedExForum in August

Chris Stapleton is bringing his All-American Road Show to FedExForum on Aug. 24, 2023, with special guests Marcus King and Allen Stone.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — He’s ready to Say Something in Memphis. Grammy, CMA, and ACM award winner Chris Stapleton is bringing his All-American Road Show to FedExForum on Aug. 24, 2023.

Stapleton will be joined by special guests Marcus King and Allen Stone for the show.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, at 10 a.m. CT. An exclusive FedExForum presale will run Thursday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for current Memphis Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Members, those who get the FedExForum event alert emails, and Grizzlies e-News subscribers.

Fan club access for tickets and VIP packages begin Tuesday, March 14 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, March 16 at 10 a.m. City cardmembers will have presale access from 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14 through 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 16.

CHRIS STAPLETON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

March 16—Houston, TX—RodeoHouston

March 17—Durant, OK—Choctaw Grand Theater

March 18—Durant, OK—Choctaw Grand Theater

April 26—El Paso, TX—UTEP Don Haskins Center*

April 27—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater*

April 29—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday

April 30—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

May 6—Glendale, AZ—State Farm Stadium†

May 27—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

June 1—Moline, IL—Vibrant Arena at The MARK‡

June 2—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena‡

June 3—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field†

June 8—Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview+

June 9—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center+

June 10—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center+

June 15—Spokane, WA—Spokane Arena§

June 16—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater§

June 17—Seattle, WA—Lumen Field†

June 22—Des Moines, IA—Wells Fargo Arena§

June 23—Wichita, KS—INTRUST Bank Arena§

June 24—Denver, CO—Empower Field at Mile High†

July 7—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater§

July 8—Cavendish, PEI—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 13—Charleston, SC—Credit One Stadium#

July 14—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater#

July 15—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena#

July 19—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center**

July 20—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

July 21-22—Cullman, AL—Rock the South

July 28—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium†

July 29—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium†

August 5—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium†

August 10—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

August 11—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

August 12—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

August 17—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage‡

August 18—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage‡

August 19—Montreal, QC—Lasso Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau

August 24 – Memphis, TN - FedExForum ††

†† August 25—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre††

August 26—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre††

October 5 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena*

October 6 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center*

October 12 – Corpus Christi, TX – AmericanBank Center Arena+

October 26 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+

*with special guests Margo Price and Nikki Lane

†with George Strait and special guests Little Big Town

‡with special guests Marcus King and The War and Treaty

+with special guests Charley Crockett and The War and Treaty

§with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Allen Stone

#with special guests Margo Price and Allen Stone

**with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty

††with special guests Marcus King and Allen Stone

+with special guests Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane