Entertainment News

Comedian John Mulaney to perform in Memphis in October

John Mulaney: From Scratch will be at FedExForum Saturday, October 8, 2022. Tickets go on sale this week.
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - John Mulaney arrives at night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 14, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Comedian and writer John Mulaney is headed to Memphis this fall with his From Scratch tour.

John Mulaney: From Scratch will be at FedExForum Saturday, October 8, 2022. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, June 17 ticketmaster.com or at the FedExForum Box Office.

Current Memphis Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Members, those who get FedExForum Event Alert emails, and Grizzlies e-News subscribers have access to an exclusive presale beginning Wednesday, June 15 at 10 a.m.

More from FedExForum: “John Mulaney, a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor and comedian, traveled the United States in 2018 with the sold-out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix stand-up special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special. In 2015, Mulaney released The Comeback Kid, also a Netflix original, which The AV Club called the “best hour of his career.” and in 2012, his Comedy Central special New In Town had Ken Tucker of Entertainment Weekly hailing him as “one of the best stand-up comics alive.” Mulaney launched his From Scratch tour in March of this year.”

