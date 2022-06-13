Comedian John Mulaney to perform in Memphis in October

John Mulaney: From Scratch will be at FedExForum Saturday, October 8, 2022. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, June 17 ticketmaster.com or at the FedExForum Box Office.

More from FedExForum: “John Mulaney, a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor and comedian, traveled the United States in 2018 with the sold-out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix stand-up special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special. In 2015, Mulaney released The Comeback Kid, also a Netflix original, which The AV Club called the “best hour of his career.” and in 2012, his Comedy Central special New In Town had Ken Tucker of Entertainment Weekly hailing him as “one of the best stand-up comics alive.” Mulaney launched his From Scratch tour in March of this year.”