Corona Karaoke: The internet's ode to COVID-19

"Come On Eileen" meets "COVID-19"

Editor's note: You are starting to hear the term 'flattening the curve' as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

Even the legendary Lennon-McCartney songwriting duo couldn't have come up with this stuff.

We often hear that music brings the world together, which is proving to be true during the coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak. The internet is bursting into song about the global pandemic and using music to help brighten the mood.

Notable lyric: "Corona, corona, it's an emergency/ Let's call the CDC/ And if that don't do it/ Give me some CBD"

Notable lyric: "Can't go to my job/ Or be in a mob/ I am lonely, oh COVID-19"

Notable lyric: "We never touch our noses/ We cough into our sleeves/ We shake hands with our elbows/ We never leave"

Notable lyric: "Well the colleges closed and my school just closed too and the families are all saying what are we gonna do/ It's corona."

Notable lyric: "Toilet paper's sold out, Hannaford is bare shelves/ Other aisles fully stocked with hand soap and cough drops/ Something's out of wack/ Racing for the last pack/ We need social distancing, not Black Friday shopping"

Notable lyric: "We’ve got our books instead / while we’re preventing that COVID / just go online / we will survive"

7. BONUS: An entire Quarantine Karaoke Facebook group

Want more coronavirus tunes or maybe you're inspired to write your own? You're not alone. Joseph Meyers started the Quarantine Karaoke Facebook Group for this exact reason. As of 9:40 a.m.on March 19, the group has gained more than 8,200 members in just 24 hours.

Quarantine Karaoke Welcome to QUARANTINE KARAOKE!! 🎤 You are encouraged to post videos of yourself singing your favorite songs to distract from the world pandemic and pull each other closer together. Positive vibes...

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage