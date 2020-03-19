Corona Karaoke: The internet's ode to COVID-19

Editor's note: You are starting to hear the term 'flattening the curve' as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.
At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus
Even the legendary Lennon-McCartney songwriting duo couldn't have come up with this stuff.
We often hear that music brings the world together, which is proving to be true during the coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak. The internet is bursting into song about the global pandemic and using music to help brighten the mood.
1. Charlie Barnes, 83 of Franklin, Kentucky and guitar player Tom Campbell 71 of Hendersonville, Tennessee
Notable lyric: "Corona, corona, it's an emergency/ Let's call the CDC/ And if that don't do it/ Give me some CBD"
2. Brendan Hickey, Gracie Libby, John Hickey and Kathleen Hickey in Chesterville, Maine, joined forces to turn Dexy's Midnight Runners' "Come On, Eileen" into "COVID-19."
Notable lyric: "Can't go to my job/ Or be in a mob/ I am lonely, oh COVID-19"
RELATED: Future rockers set to take the stage
Notable lyric: "We never touch our noses/ We cough into our sleeves/ We shake hands with our elbows/ We never leave"
Notable lyric: "Well the colleges closed and my school just closed too and the families are all saying what are we gonna do/ It's corona."
5. Erik Smith in Jonesboro, Maine, rewrote Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire" to sing about the lack of toilet paper in grocery stores.
Notable lyric: "Toilet paper's sold out, Hannaford is bare shelves/ Other aisles fully stocked with hand soap and cough drops/ Something's out of wack/ Racing for the last pack/ We need social distancing, not Black Friday shopping"
6. Founding members of the Kennebunk River Bands Steve and Emily MacKinnon wrote a spoof song for teachers of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive," titling it "We Will Survive!"
Notable lyric: "We’ve got our books instead / while we’re preventing that COVID / just go online / we will survive"
7. BONUS: An entire Quarantine Karaoke Facebook group
Want more coronavirus tunes or maybe you're inspired to write your own? You're not alone. Joseph Meyers started the Quarantine Karaoke Facebook Group for this exact reason. As of 9:40 a.m.on March 19, the group has gained more than 8,200 members in just 24 hours.
At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus
NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage
RELATED: Amid union demands for a shutdown, Bath Iron Works shuttle service discontinued, new parking arranged