Cuomo taps actor Paul Rudd for mask PSA aimed at millennials

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has received the help from a popular actor in a new campaign aimed at getting more millennials to wear a mask.

Cuomo has launched the "Mask Up, America" campaign and in his latest video PSA featuring Paul Rudd, it is aimed at younger Americans to inform them of the importance of wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect themselves and others.

"This nation is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic and young people are not immune from it," Governor Cuomo said. "We all need to do our part and wear a mask. Thanks to Paul Rudd for helping us spread this crucial message and reach young people like him."

In the PSA, Rudd, 51, is pretending to be a 26-year-old dressed in a stereotypical millennial outfit: over-sized hoodie, snap back hat, headphones around the neck and a skateboard.

Not to mention, all the millennial references like, 'fam,' 'masks are totally beast,' and 'slide that in your DMs and Twitch it.'

You can watch the PSA here: