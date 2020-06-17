Actor Danny Masterson charged with raping 3 women in early 2000s

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — Actor Danny Masterson has been charged with raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.



The 44-year-old actor -- known for appearing on "That '70s Show" and "The Ranch" -- is set to be arraigned Sept. 18 at the downtown Los Angeles courthouse on three counts of rape by force or fear.



The criminal complaint, filed Tuesday, alleges that Masterson raped a 23-year-old woman between January 2001 and December 2001. Jail records show he was arrested Wednesday morning and is being held on $3.3 million bail.



He is also charged with raping a 28-year-old woman in April 2003 and a 23-year-old woman some time between October and December of 2003, according to Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller.



The District Attorney's Office declined to file sexual assault charges against him in two other alleged incidents, citing insufficient evidence on one and the statute of limitations on the other.



Masterson could face up to 45 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.