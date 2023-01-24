'What Would You Say' to Dave Matthews Band at Snowden Grove in May?

Fan club pre-sale tickets are on sale now, and tickets for the general public go on sale Feb. 17.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — ‘What Would You Say’ to Dave Matthews Band at Snowden Grove in Southaven? The popular band will ‘Crush’ the stage in north Mississippi May 24, 2023.

The Greater Memphis area concert comes just days after the release of their 10th studio album Walk Around the Moon, set for May 19.

Pre-sale tickets for Dave Matthews Band Warehouse Fan Association are on sale now at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com.

Pre-sale tickets for Citi card members go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. Learn more at www.citientertainment.com.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

For the complete itinerary, visit http://www.davematthewsband.com.