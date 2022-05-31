Disney+ announces release date, trailer for 'Pinocchio' live-action film

The live-action remake of the 1940 Disney classic will be released on Disney+ Thursday, Sept. 8.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOS ANGELES — The Blue Fairy granted a wish Tuesday morning for those who asked for a release date and sneak peek at the new live-action "Pinocchio."

The film, which debuts Thursday, Sept. 8 on Disney+, follows a wood carver (Tom Hanks) who builds a wooden puppet named Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) and asks the Blue Fairy (Cynthia Erivo) to bring him to life.

Oscar winner Robert Zemeckis ("Forrest Gump," "Back to the Future") directs the latest adaptation of the 1940 Disney classic, which was based on a 1883 Italian children's novel.

"Star light, star bright, first star I see tonight. I wish I may, I wish I might have the wish I wish tonight," Hanks' Geppetto said in the trailer.

Then, audiences are treated with a preview of Erivo singing a snippet of "When You Wish Upon a Star," which has essentially become Disney's theme song before each film, alongside an animation of Cinderella's castle and fireworks.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, as Jiminy Cricket; Keegan-Michael Key, as "Honest" John; Lorraine Bracco, as Sofia the Seagull; and Luke Evans, as the Coachman, round out the ensemble cast.

"Pinocchio" debuts on Disney+ Day, when the studio will announce and share more details on upcoming movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.