Dolly Parton now says she'd accept a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame if chosen

CLEVELAND — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is expected to reveal the 2022 inductees in May – and Dolly Parton could very well make the list despite announcing her desire to “bow out” of the induction process last month.

But now, Parton tells NPR in a new interview posted Friday that she will accept the Rock Hall’s induction if she’s ultimately selected for the honor.

“Well, I'll accept gracefully,” Parton said in the interview with NPR’s Rachel Martin. “I would just say thanks and I'll accept it because the fans vote. But when I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music, and I have found out lately that it's not necessarily that. But if they can't go there to be recognized, where do they go? So I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, because I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there's more to it than that.”

Her comment comes weeks after Parton made headlines on March 14 upon declaring she did not want to be included in the induction. Here was her statement at the time:

"Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out. I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I'm ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!"

Days later, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame responded and confirmed they would be keeping Parton as a potential 2022 inductee.

“In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world,” Rock and Roll Hall of Fame officials said in part after releasing a statement on the situation.

Parton was announced as one of this year's 17 nominees in early February.

She also currently holds fifth place in the fan vote behind Duran Duran, Eminem, Pat Benatar and Eurythmics. The five artists with the most votes will comprise a “fan ballot” that will be tallied with the other ballots when the 2022 inductees are selected. Voting closes in the fan ballot Friday, April 29.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

“Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historian, and members of the music industry,” Rock Hall officials explain. “Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.”