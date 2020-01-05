Dolly Parton named Tennessean of the Year by TN Sports Hall of Fame

It may seem a strange match, but Dolly actually fits the criteria for the award very well!

Dolly Parton has been named the Tennessean of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

The Tennessean of the Year recognizes an individual or organization that has made significant contributions to society through sports or other methods, demonstrating strong character and high-profile leadership.

So Dolly fits that description well, despite admitting she’s not much of an athlete!

“This will come as a shock to most of you, but I’m not very athletic. Ha ha,” said Dolly Parton. “I just couldn’t find tennis shoes, cleats, or blades with five-inch heels, so I gave up and settled for music. Seriously, I have always been a proud Tennessee girl and have supported all our athletics through the years; so, of course, I’m thrilled to be honored by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.”

Previous recipients include former U.S. Vice President Albert Gore, Jr., 47th Tennessee Governor Don Sundquist, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Gaylord Entertainment Company.