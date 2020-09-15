Dolly Parton releases new song for upcoming "A Holly Dolly Christmas" album

"I'm excited to share some of the joy of my own childhood with everybody through this song," Dolly Parton posted on her Twitter account.

Dolly Parton is getting ready for the holiday season, preparing a gift for everyone by making a new album — "A Holly Dolly Christmas." On Tuesday, she released a new song from the album.

The song is a Christmas classic, "I saw Mommy kissing Santa Claus." Dolly said that the song was one of her favorites growing up and wanted to record a version for her album.

"I'm excited to share some of the joy of my own childhood with everybody through this song," Dolly Parton posted on her Twitter account.

The album will be available on October 2 on Amazon Music, Spotify, iTunes Store and many other platforms. It will be her first Christmas album in 20 years and will include 12 tracks, including a mix of seasonal songs and holiday tunes.

Officials also said that Dolly will collaborate with names like Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Jimmy Falon and Michael Buble.