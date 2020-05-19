x
Dolly Parton sings '9 to 5'-themed birthday song in personalized musical e-cards

The "cards" show a video of Dolly dancing around a sign of the recipient's name -- and singing a birthday version of "9 to 5."

Have you ever wanted Dolly Parton to wish you a happy birthday? Now you can! 

The singer announced a new personalized video e-cards. In the "card," Parton sings "Birthday Time" -- a birthday song to the tune of "9 to 5." 

The personalized part? The e-card shows Parton dancing around a lit-up sign of the card recipient's name. Watch the video below to see!

Parton announced the cards via Twitter. She said it's a partnership with greeting card company American Greetings. 

