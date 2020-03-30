Dolly Parton will be reading bedtime stories for your kids!

Calling herself "the book lady," Dolly invited everyone to join her for "Goodnight with Dolly."

Want someone new to help entertain your kids while we are all staying at home?

Dolly Parton posted on Facebook Monday that she will start reading to kids every Thursday night for the next 10 weeks.

"I want you to join me April 2 when I start 'Goodnight with Dolly.' I'm going to be reading some stories from the Imagination Library," she said.

You can join the event here.

Dolly will snuggle into her bed with one of the Imagination Library books and read it in her signature style.

The books featured in the series include: “There’s a Hole in the Log on the Bottom of the Lake” by Loren Long; “Llama Llama Red Pajama” by Anna Dewdney; “I Am a Rainbow” by Parton; “Pass It On” by Sophy Henn; “Stand Tall, Molly Lou Mellon” by Patty Lovell; “Violet the Pilot” by Steve Breen; “Max & The Tag-Along Moon” by Floyd Cooper; “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Peña; “Coat of Many Colors” by Parton; and her favorite book, “The Little Engine That Could” by Watty Piper.

"This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right,” she explained. “I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love. It is an honor for me to share the incredible talent of these authors and illustrators. They make us smile, they make us laugh and they make us think."