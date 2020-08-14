Elvis' childhood home one of many items up for auction for Elvis Week

The auction is set for August 27, 2020.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You have the chance to own a piece of Elvis memorabilia this Elvis Week, even his childhood home in Tupelo!

Rockwood Auctions is holding the Big 50 auction of Elvis memorabilia for Elvis Week. The auction is set for August 27th, but you can check out the items up for sale HERE.

Auction items are on display August 14 & 15 at the Holiday Inn on Democrat Boulevard in Memphis. They include jewelry, clothes, gold records, documents, and more.

Also up for bid is Elvis’ childhood home at 1241 Kelly St. in East Tupelo, Mississippi. According to those with the auction, “Elvis lived in the offered residence, at the time bearing the address "605 Kelly Street," when he befriended a young boy named Guy Harris. Elvis would remain close with Guy until the end of his life.