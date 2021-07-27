How you can enjoy Elvis Week 2021 without ever leaving your home

Graceland is offering the chance to tune in to Virtual Elvis Week 2021 - Live from Graceland on August 11-17.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For fans who are unable to visit Memphis during Elvis Week 2021, Graceland is offering the chance to tune in to Virtual Elvis Week 2021 - Live from Graceland on August 11-17. Viewers will celebrate the legacy of the King of Rock 'n' Roll through a never before offered online experience with live concert events, conversations with special guests, and unique fan experiences. Highlights include a 50th anniversary concert celebrating Elvis’ Nashville recording sessions, Ultimate ETA Contests, Elvis in Concert on the big screen, and more.



Virtual Elvis Week 2021, with concerts and events at The Soundstage at Graceland, will be live streamed in pristine HD with soundboard audio. Unlike last year’s Virtual Elvis Week where the content was pre-recorded or pulled from archival footage, this year, fans will experience Elvis Week as it’s happening. There are three Virtual Elvis Week Pass options: The Elvis Super Fan Pass, The Elvis Tribute Artist Pass, and The Elvis Legacy Pass.

All shows included in each pass can be watched live, and then re-watched on demand for 72 hours following the final performance.

The Elvis Super Fan Pass is the premium offering and was created for the ultimate Elvis Fan who doesn’t want to miss a thing. It includes over 25 hours of incredible entertainment including all nine Elvis Week shows happening live at The Soundstage at Graceland, plus a special pre-recorded Virtual Tour of Graceland Mansion hosted by Angie Marchese, Graceland’s VP of Archives.



The Elvis Tribute Artist Pass features access to the four marquee Elvis tribute artist shows as they premiere: the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Semifinal and Final Rounds, An Afternoon with Cody Ray Slaughter, and The Ultimate Return. It includes more than 20 of the very best Elvis tribute artists in the world in four shows live from Graceland.



The Elvis Legacy Pass features access to five marquee Elvis Week events as they premiere: The Nashville Marathon Sessions 50th Anniversary Concert, Elvis in Concert featuring an amazing on-screen performance by Elvis himself, backed on stage by a live band with special guest appearances by Priscilla Presley, TCB Band members guitarist James Burton and piano player Glen Hardin, plus Terry Blackwood and The Imperials, An Afternoon with Glen Hardin, and two rounds of Conversations on Elvis, including special guests James Burton, Sam Thompson and Priscilla Presley, among many others.

To purchase a pass and for information on how to log-in and watch, visit graceland.com/virtual.

In addition, fans may also pre-order an exclusive 2021 Virtual Elvis Week t-shirt online at ShopGraceland.com. Virtual Elvis Week shirts will ship out during Elvis Week 2021.