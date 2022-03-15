How to claim a free ticket for 'Storyfest' at the Halloran Centre in April

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tickets are now available for the return of Storyfest at the Halloran Centre in April.
The free two-day festival showcases Memphians who create original theatrical pieces sharing their stories.
The Orpheum Theatre Group said this year’s event was created in partnership with Refugee Empowerment Program, Center for Transforming Communities, Orange Mound Arts Council, Bickford Community Center (through Creative Aging), and Middle College High School.
“Storyfest asks everyone (storytellers, teaching artists, and audiences alike) to listen with curiosity and share in what makes us human; both what makes us the same and what makes us beautifully different,” said Taylor St. John, Director of Education and Engagement, in a news release. “When we listen that deeply to the real experiences of our community, we are taking a stand--we are demonstrating that the voices of our community are essential to who we are."
Storyfest runs Friday, April 29, 2022, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to learn more and claim a free ticket.