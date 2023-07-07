Future and Friends Memphis tour stop at FedExForum canceled

According to a post on the event page on Ticketmaster, the organizer canceled the show originally scheduled to be at FedExForum on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Ticketmaster said those who have tickets will not need to do anything to get a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used to buy the tickets, once Ticketmaster gets the funds from the organizer, which the site said is usually within 30 days.

“If the Event Organizer is offering a credit option, it will be visible within the Event Details of your order, which can be found in your Ticketmaster account,” said the website.