Germantown Community Theatre offers sensory-friendly show for those with special needs

"You walk away understanding that there is a place in the world for everybody," said Marques Brown, Germantown Community Theatre.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This year, the Germantown Community Theatre is adding a special show to their youth production of “Elf” the movie.

The addition is all about being inclusive marrying those with special needs with the arts.

“Almost everybody knows Elf the movie,” said Marques Brown, Germantown Community Theatre Technical Director and Volunteer Coordinator.

It is the story of a human raised as an elf on a journey to find his birth father.

For Brown, the story means so much more.

“I have a son who is 13-years-old. He’s on the autism spectrum,” said Brown. “As a special needs father, I see so many parallels between the story of Buddy and a lot of young adults coming up who feel different... Buddy believes he’s something else. He doesn’t fit in with the family he grew up with, so he tries to seek other family. He doesn’t quite fit in there. He’s a little overzealous. He’s bigger than he realizes. These are all the things I see in my own 13-year-old son... I think it’s a special story that you walk away understanding that there is a place in the world for everybody.”

That place also includes theatre.

This production is also offering a sensory-friendly performance for those with special needs.

“We do dampen down the sound a little bit. If the show happens to have any loud or a jarring visual effects or sound effects, it’s something we pair down or maybe lose altogether for that particular performance,” said Brown.

It is an adjustment the play’s lead, Nicholas Luter, said is needed.

“I think that inclusivity is important in all aspect especially in theater, which is a community that’s known to be more open and accepting or at least we strive to be. I think it’s great that we’re having those performances and allowing opportunities for those who might be more sensitive,” said Luter.

Germantown Community Theatre starts its performance of "Elf." They are offering a show that is sensory-friendly for those with special needs. That's tonight at 5pm on @ABC24Memphis pic.twitter.com/ibc9eLJ755 — Brittani Moncrease (@BMoncreaseTV) December 3, 2021

Sometimes it’s the world that has to adapt a little bit. It’s not about tolerating. It’s just about accommodating, true acceptance, and really making sure that we make room in the world for everybody,” said Brown.