GPAC announces latest musical talent coming to The Grove

Several genres of music will be on display over the coming months thanks to the Germantown Performing Arts Center.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The latest line-up of musical talent coming to the Grove at the Germantown Performing Arts Center has been released.

Several genres of music will be on display over the coming months thanks to GPAC. Musicians performing in Concerts In The Grove will cover everything from jazz to rock-n-roll, all in a relaxed outdoor experience.

Eight musical acts will be taking part in the series.

Everything kicked off September 15th with Jason D. Williams who filled the venue with rock-n-roll.

Memphis Soul Remedy is taking over Thursday, September 22nd, with Stax-era Memphis Sound.

The series will take a break the following week, but will return once again every week for the remaining six acts.

On October 6th, Susan Marshall will take the audience on a jazz-filled journey followed by country musician Dale Watson on October 13th.

Cyrena Wages then takes the reins October 20th dabbling in jukebox country, and Memphis Soul before Bill Hurd wraps up the month on October 27th with an Evening of Jazz.

Concerts in the Grove will continue into November with John Paul Keith kicking things off on the 3rd.

The Memphis Wind Symphony will bring the concert series to an end November 11th with a free Veterans Day Concert honoring the United States.

Concerts in the Grove will take place at the Duncan Williams Asset Management Stage.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with concerts beginning at 6:30 p.m.

GPAC said guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs for seating.