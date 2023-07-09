Gladys Knight to headline Southern Heritage Classic Concert in September

Tickets go on sale for the show at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis on Friday, March 24 at ticketmaster.com.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grammy Award winner Gladys Knight is set to headline the annual Southern Heritage Classic Concert on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the Orpheum Theatre.

The concert is one of several events that lead up to the annual Classic football game, which will feature Tennessee State University (TSU) and the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff (UAPB).

“Gladys Knight never disappoints. She puts on a high-energy show with hits we know and love. This is a big year for the Classic, and it only makes sense to bring one of the best. She’s stood the test of time just like the Classic,” said Classic Founder Fred Jones in a news release.

Tickets are already on sale for the classic, set for Sept. 9, 2023, at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. To purchase tickets, click HERE.